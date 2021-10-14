with chef Nguyễn Kim Lan of Pan Pacific Hanoi Szechuan is a Chinese cuisine style that has bold and spicy flavours with a touch of sweetness. Using the most flavourful Szechuan spices, the recipe has a unique taste which makes it a classic and delectable dish. Szechuan Style Stir-fried Tiger Prawns Ingredients: Tiger prawns: 500g, peeled and rinsed with salt water Asparagus: 100g, cut into bite-sized pieces Onions: 100g, cut into thick pieces Chili peppers: 10g, remove seeds and cut into pieces on the diagonal Wood ear mushrooms: 20gr, cut into thirds Spring onions (white parts): 30gr, cut into bite-sized pieces Garlic: a few cloves, peeled and minced Coriander leaves: 1gr, for garnish Cooking oil: 100ml For the sauce: Chili sauce: 5g Chicken powder: 5g Sugar: 5g Oyster sauce: 2g Shaoxing wine: 10ml Sesame oil: 5ml Tapioca starch: 5g, dissolve with a little water chef Nguyễn Kim Lan Preparation: Cook tiger prawns in boiled water until they turn pink, then drain. Heat cooking oil in a pan, add tiger prawns and stir quickly until they are curled. Pour prawns onto a plate and set aside. Stir-fry minced garlic in heated cooking oil until fragrant, add asparagus, onions, chili pepper, chili sauce, wood-ear mushroom and toss well…. Read full this story

