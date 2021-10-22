Swiss-Vietnamese deal enhances trade and cooperation between the two countries

The signing ceremony of the Trade Policy and Export Promotion (SwissTrade) project in Hà Nội on Friday. — VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — To improve trade performance and the international competitiveness of small-and-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Switzerland and Việt Nam on Friday signed an agreement to implement the Trade Policy and Export Promotion (SwissTrade) project. The project will run from 2021-2024 with a total budget of CHF 5.627 million (equivalent to VNĐ148 billion or US$6.5 million). Switzerland's grant contribution is CHF 5.0 million, and the counterpart funding from the Government of Vietnam and beneficiaries is CHF 627,000. The SwissTrade project will offer technical assistance to the Ministry of Industry and Trade in shaping the strategic direction of import and exports from Việt Nam over the next ten years. The agreement will also help the ministry with public-private dialogue, allowing further exchanges between the private sector and national authorities. It will also strengthen the capacity of Business Support Organizations in export promotion services to SMEs, improving their competitiveness and participation in global value chains. Particular attention will be paid to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the digitalisation of Vietnamese SMEs. The SwissTrade project will be implemented by the Ministry of… Read full this story

