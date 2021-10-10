Swimmer Ánh Viên urged not to retire before SEA Games

Swimming Swimmer Nguyễn Thị Ánh Viên has won 25 gold medals from the regional SEA Games in her 10-year career. Photo nhandan,vn Thanh Hà Nearly 25 years old, Nguyễn Thị Ánh Viên has won 25 SEA Games gold medals. She also had nine silver, two bronze and has held 11 records at the regional competition. It makes Viên the most successful athlete of Việt Nam and fifth-best among ASEAN countries in the history of the SEA Games. But it is understood she is considering calling it a day. The Việt Nam Sport Administration (VSA) has confirmed that Viên has sent a letter asking to retire from international tournaments. Her decision made national headlines and caused a headache for sports officials as the 31st Games is approaching. A national treasure It is the second time that Viên asked to quit. After making her intentions clear a year ago, she changed her mind and agreed to continue after receiving encouragement from supporters and two weeks of careful thinking. In a meeting with officials of HCM City's National Sport Centre 2, Viên said it was not a sudden decision but one she has been considering for a long time. "Viên has shown her strong determination… Read full this story

