The Vietnam Women's Union has launched a virtual forum to provide support for adolescents who are struggling with mental health in the wake of the pandemic. Photo courtesy of the Vietnam Women’s Union HÀ NỘI – One of the most urgent priorities in the new normal will be helping teenagers whose mental and physical health has been damaged by the changes and uncertainty of the pandemic, an expert in the field has warned. Speaking at a virtual conference on the topic on Saturday, Trương Thị Thu Thủy, Head of the Family and Social Affairs Department of the Vietnam Women's Union, said that recognising the physical and mental health impact of the pandemic on adolescents is vital to ensuring their long-term wellbeing. "Adolescents have been suffering life changes such as school closures and lack of social contact. They have had to learn how to adapt to new learning skills and a new lifestyle, attending online classes and missing out on extracurricular activities and being exposed to cyberbullying. This may be especially difficult for them and easily make them feel anxiety and depression," she said. UNICEF in Việt Nam recently conducted a study on the mental health and wellbeing of students in schools. Results… Read full this story

Support provided to counter teenage mental health decline during pandemic have 315 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 19, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.