Suôi Thầu Steppe home to wild and majestic beauty

Suôi Thầu Steppe in Hà Giang is an attractive place for tourists. — Photo gody.vn Lâm Thanh Located five kilometres from Cốc Pài Town, Xín Mần District, Suôi Thầu Steppe is an attractive place in the west of the northern mountainous province of Hà Giang. Suôi Thầu still retains its wild, rustic features. Crossing the winding road to Suôi Thầu Village, we saw a vast steppe covering hundreds of hectares at an altitude of 1,200m above sea level. We used to dream of steppes with endless grasslands like some parts of the European countryside. We wished that we could wear vintage clothing to take pictures with giant hay bales. But it was a distant dream, and also because we didn't know our homeland had such a beautiful place like Suôi Thầu Steppe. Suôi Thầu Steppe doesn’t stretch as endlessly as the fields in Europe that we dreamed of, but it is enough to make us feel extremely small. We walked in the middle of the steppe, not grass but the rice and corn fields, dotted with rustic pine trees, making us think of somewhere in Europe. The strips of rice, corn, and grass mixed together like a multi-coloured brocade strip in the free shape of nature. From… Read full this story

