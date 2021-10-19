Sun Group peaks at the Top 10 of Vietnamese excellent brand awards

Sun Group has recently been honoured in the Top 10 excellent brands at the Vietnamese Strong Brand Awards 2020-2021 held by Vietnam Economic Magazine. This is recognition deserved for the great efforts and contributions of this Group to the country and community, during two particularly difficult years under the COVID-19 pandemic effects. Launched in 2003, “Vietnamese Strong Brand” is one of the reputable awards of the Vietnamese business community every year. The special award this year is to honour businesses who have been resilient and determined to surpass all difficulties and challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and have performed effective digital transformation, innovated production and business activities, guaranteed employment for employees and actively contributed to the development of the community. The representative of the award organisation, Mr. Chu Van Lam, Editor-in-Chief of Vietnam Economic Review said: "Considering all criteria, Sun Group clearly demonstrates the bravery of a leading enterprise in the fields that this Group gets involved in, as well as its endless efforts in innovation and creativity to prevail difficulties in the context of unprecedented challenges caused by the pandemic, aiming to maintain development and accompany the entire country in the battle against the pandemic during the past two… Read full this story

