Sun Group launch colourful riverside resort city – Sun Riverside Village

Sun Property, a real estate developer (member of Sun Group) has officially launched the Sun Riverside Village, a colourful riverside eco-urban resort area. This is an important addition to their portfolio that completes their high-end tourism ecosystem with billion-dollar value in Sam Son (Thanh Hoa). Sun Riverside Village is located at the intersection of three rivers; "the surface of the Do River, a branch of the Ma River, flowing into the Sam Son beach". The project brings a green ecological living space, as well as a prosperous vitality flow, to the entire urban area. Sun Riverside Village is located in a favourable location that is conveniently close to Sam Son beach and Thanh Hoa City. The Do River is a river attached to the history of the Thanh Hoa people. Only when there was the appearance of the "opener's hand" of Sun Group, this river was officially renovated… Read full this story

