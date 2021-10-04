Storytelling competition launched across Asia

Online video submission to Scholastic Asia Young Storytellers Award runs from from October 1 to 31. Photos coutersy of Scholastic HÀ NỘI – A virtual competition has been launched for children across Asia to promote their creative storytelling abilities. The contest, the Scholastic Asia Young Storytellers Award (SAYSA), is held by the world’s largest publisher and distributor of children’s books, Scholastic. Children must submit a 3-minute video of themselves creatively telling a story, or reading an excerpt from Scholastic's wide range of books. From simple picture books to chapter books, parents can help their children choose the book that best represents them. "As an organisation, Scholastic believes in empowering young readers with the right tools to help them develop not just language skills but soft skills like confidence, creativity, and self-expression,” said Selina Lee, deputy president of Scholastic Asia. “At a time of an ongoing pandemic, what better way than to provide a virtual space for children to flaunt their reading talent, showmanship and even instil some competitive spirit among fellow friends across Asia." The competition serves as a platform for self-expression, especially for children who have had to cope with a lack of face-to-face interactions with teachers, friends and even family during the ongoing pandemic. Children aged… Read full this story

