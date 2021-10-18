Special factors at two high-end resorts of Sun Group named in the Top 25 Leading Asian Resorts

VinFast announces global debut of its new EVs at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show Sun Group launch colourful riverside resort city – Sun Riverside Village Sun Group makes a cooperation with The Ascott Limited Sun Group wins the award of the "Best Workplace in Asia" for the second time Da Nang: La Maison 1888 is at the top of the world-famous restaurant Two resort masterpieces of Sun Group, the InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort and JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, once again conquered hundreds of thousands of global readers in order to be named in the top 25 resorts in Asia by CN Traveler magazine (USA). In particular, in the list of top 25 resorts in Asia recently published in the Reader’s Choice Awards of CN Traveler, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay was honoured in 16th position, and InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort was ranked 20th. Both of them are the work of cooperation between an enthusiastic investor, Sun Group, and well-known architect Bill Bensley. The two Vietnamese resorts obtained many reputable international awards, and presently have a common feature – classical and sophisticated Indochinese architecture skilfully combined with unique indigenous cultural values. Indochinese architecture initiated by the French is a combination of the luxurious and… Read full this story

