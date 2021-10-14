Spanish designer Diego Chula passes away in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The famous Spanish designer Diego Chula passed away on Wednesday at the age of 49. According to Chula’s relatives, for the past year he has had cardiovascular disease. On the evening of October 13, Chula was admitted to hospital and suffered a stroke. He had been working on a thổ cẩm (brocade) collection for Việt Nam Day at the rescheduled Expo 2020 in Dubai on December 30. Designer Diego Chula (right) at a fashion show. — Photo courtesy of vtv.vn Vietnam Design Week paid tribute to Chula on Facebook: "He is an inspiration, a great personality who is always generous with the Vietnamese creative community, and has really made improvements and contributions to local design scene by his approach, concept and works. You did bring us to the sunny side, Diego! Rest in peace!" Diego Chula, real name Diego Del Valle Cortizas, was born on September 16, 1972 in Madrid. In 2003, Chula and his wife Laura came to Việt Nam to visit relatives, where they fell in love with the Vietnamese people and culture. They decided to stay in Hà Nội. The couple had planned on opening a furniture business in Việt Nam, but after successfully designing a few dresses for… Read full this story

