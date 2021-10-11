Spanish Ambassador to Việt Nam celebrates common goals of two countries

The Spanish Ambassador to Việt Nam, Pilar Mendez Jimenez, writes to Việt Nam News in the run-up to the National Day of Spain (October 12). October is a very special month for the Embassies of Spain; on the 12th we celebrate our National Day. This year, in respect of social distancing measures, we will not hold our traditional reception and will instead have a digital programme to enjoy from home. Now that Việt Nam is starting to assess how to best combine the protection of health with the economic reopening, I would like to focus on two aspects that we are also celebrating and which constitute tools to unlock the full potential for the socio-economic development of all societies. On October 12, in Spain we celebrate the Day of the Hispanic community, honouring the 585 million people that are part of the Spanish speaking family all over the world. These 21 countries together constitute a global market with a purchase capacity equivalent to 9 per cent of the world’s GDP. Concerning the digital economy, the Spanish language is the 2nd most used on social media and the 3rd most used on the internet. Prospects show that by 2050 the number of Spanish… Read full this story

