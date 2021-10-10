Southern provinces implement social security activities

A delegation of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, led by Member of the Party Central Committee and First Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union's Central Committee Nguyen Anh Tuan, visited and presented support gifts to COVID-19-hit people in Ho Chi Minh City. During the program, the delegation granted over 540 gifts to needy households and volunteers, nearly 100 scholarships to orphans, 900 school kits, totaling about VND 700 million. Besides, 100 scholarships, more than 100 gifts, 40 boxes of milk… were also handed over to Thu Duc City Youth Union Organization. On this occasion, the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union also visited, inquired after and offered gifts to front-line medical staff working at a field hospital for infectious diseases established in Binh Minh apartment bloc in the city. * On the same day, the Labor Confederation of Binh Duong province received necessities sponsored by local businesses for COVID-19 fight, including rice, instant noodles, canned fish, cooking oil, and eggs, worth about VND 1 billion. The support will be sent to needy workers in the province. * The public security force of Ben Luc district, Long An… Read full this story

