The headquarters of Mobifone, an equitised SOE. Only three SOEs have been equitised since the beginning of this year. Photo vov.vn HÀ NỘI – The outbreak of COVID-19 in many localities has delayed the equitisation of State-owned enterprises (SOEs), according to Đặng Quyết Tiến, director of the Corporate Finance Department. According to the Corporate Finance Department under the Ministry of Finance, the Prime Minister approved a plan on equitising 128 enterprises in the 2017-2020 period. However, only 39 of them completed equitisation, reaching 30 per cent. The remaining 89 businesses was scheduled to be equitised this year. Since the beginning of the year, only three enterprises have been equitised but they were not on the list of 89 enterprises as planned. The Ministry of Finance has admitted that it is difficult to implement the equitisation of enterprises in 2021. Tiến said that many SOEs had not completed the legal procedures on realignment and handling of real estate before equitisation according to regulations on the rearrangement and handling of public property. There were still many financial problems and others to be solved. In addition, according to the department, the implementation of equitisation and divestment has depended on the market. It has meant… Read full this story

SOE equitisation slow this year due to COVID-19 have 275 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 13, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.