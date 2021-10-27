Representatives from agencies at the launch of the Country Gender Equality Profile Việt Nam 2021. Photo courtesy of UN Women HÀ NỘI — In Việt Nam, women in business still face "social prejudice" including the perception that women's natural competency was for housework, not in management and business. Other common perceptions are that women should assume an auxiliary position (second place) rather than assume a top leadership role, that women are unable to concentrate because of their primary focus on caring for their children and family and, moreover, that women are risk averse and not as skilled as men to make bold decisions. These are some of the findings in the Country Gender Equality Profile Việt Nam 2021 (CGEP) – a report launched on Tuesday by UN Women, the Australian Embassy in collaboration with Asian Development Bank (ADB) and International Labour Organisation (ILO). The report presents in-depth analysis and focus on gender equality issues based on available evidence, data and research. The main objective of the CGEP for Việt Nam 2021 is to serve as a primary source of evidence to drive the prioritisation of financing, programming and advocacy to advance gains and overcome bottlenecks to gender equality in Việt Nam. It is intended that… Read full this story

Social prejudice hinders Vietnamese women's promotion at work have 294 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 28, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.