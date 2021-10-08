Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Sixteen localities have agreed to resume domestic flights, while the capital of Hà Nội, Hải Phòng City and Gia Lai Province are not on the list. Speaking at a meeting on Friday on the resumption of domestic flights in Việt Nam, Võ Huy Cường, deputy director of the Civil Aviation Administration of Việt Nam (CAAV), said that out of 21 localities that were consulted for reopening domestic flights, Quảng Ninh and Quảng Nam provinces have not yet responded. The localities agreeing to reopen domestic flights include HCM City, Đà Nẵng, Cần Thơ, Nghệ An, Điện Biên, Thừa Thiên – Huế, Quảng Nam, Đắk Lắk, Lâm Đồng, Phú Yên, Bình Định, Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu, Khánh Hòa, Thanh Hóa, Cà Mau, and Kiên Giang. On September 29, Hà Nội leaders sent a report to the Prime Minister, asking not to reopen flights to and from the city. The Ministry of Transport suggested reopening domestic flights to and from Hà Nội with low frequency. But the capital leaders mentioned the request sent to the Prime Minister earlier. While Hải Phòng City leaders also turned down the suggestion and didn't set a specific date for resuming flights, Gia Lai Province said it might consider the activity… Read full this story

Sixteen localities agree to resume domestic flights, except for Hà Nội have 379 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 9, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.