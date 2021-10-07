Shares rise for four straight days, pushed by real estate stocks

A construction site of FECON Corporation (FCN). FCN rose 1 per cent Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo Tú Uyên HÀ NỘI — The market rose for the fourth straight session on Thursday as investors sought real estate stocks, boosting many large-cap stocks in the group to move higher. On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the benchmark VN-Index rose 0.23 per cent, to 1,365.99 points. The market's breadth was positive with 228 stocks climbing, while 192 stocks declined. The index had gained a total of 2.3 per cent in the last four sessions. Investors poured VNĐ20 trillion (US$881 million) into the southern exchange, equivalent to a trading volume of nearly 693 million shares. The 30 biggest stocks tracker, the VN30-Index, increased 0.07 per cent, to 1,462.74 points. In the VN30 basket, 11 stocks jumped, while 18 stocks slid and two ended flat. In the large-cap group, gainers were insurer Bảo Việt Holdings (BVH), Vingroup (VIC), Vietcombank (VCB), Vietinbank (CTG), Sabeco (SAB) all gained. On the other side, PetroVietnam Gas (GAS), FPT Corporation (FPT), Masan Group (MSN), Vinamilk (VNM), Mobile World Group (MWG) and Novaland (NVL) were the blue-chip stocks that dropped. According to financial news site cafef.vn , real estate and construction… Read full this story

