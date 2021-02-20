Shares end higher thanks to oil and seafood stocks

A worker of PetroVietnam Gas JSC (GAS). GAS rose 0.5 per cent on Monday. Photo pvgas.com.vn HÀ NỘI Shares had a good start on Monday, propped up by positive performances from oil and seafood stocks and increased liquidity. On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange, the VN-Index increased 0.35 per cent to 1,339.54 points. Liquidity was modest with 736 million shares worth a combined VNĐ22.8 trillion (US$1 billion) traded on the southern bourse. Market breadth was positive with 224 gaining stocks and 179 losers. The VN30-Index gained 0.12 per cent to 1,443.61 points. Of the VN30 basket, 12 stocks slid while 16 rose and two stayed flat. "The market maintained a positive movement trend in today’s session. Investment cash flow spread into the market," said BIDV Securities Co. "Market breadth turned positive with liquidity rebounding, showing an upbeat trading sentiment. "Foreign investors were net sellers on both HoSE and HNX. With the domestic cash flow returning to the market, VN-Index may recover to 1,350 points in the next trading sessions," the company said. Foreign investors net sold VNĐ343.56 billion on HOSE, including Vietinbank (CTG) with VNĐ139.65 billion, Hòa Phát Group (HPG) with VNĐ128.36 billion, and Sacombank (STB) with VNĐ37.38 billion. They… Read full this story

