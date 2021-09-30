Self-sustaining school aids ethnic minority students

Bảo Ngọc The idea of Từ Thanh Phương, principal of the Phương Độ Secondary School in Hà Giang Province, for a self-sustaining school has helped hundreds of poor ethnic students continue to fulfill their dream getting an education. Phương Độ is a suburban secondary school about 4km from Hà Giang city centre, with 200 students, mainly ethnic minority children in highland communes living in extremely difficult conditions. Due to dangerous terrains and lack of transportation, many students have to get up at 3 or 4am to walk to school. Understanding the difficulties of these poor students, Phương has built this self-sustaining model for about 60 of 200 students in the school. Accordingly, ethnic children who live far away and have difficult family circumstances can temporarily stay and study at school from Monday to Friday and return home at weekends. Because the students are in difficult circumstances with limited money, in order to reduce the financial burden on their families, the school has guided them in self-catering. Under the guidance of teachers, the students are able to cook by themselves. — Photo courtesy of hagiangtv.vn At mealtimes, there is only one instructor and students have to cook, arrange food trays, wash dishes and do laundry themselves. The children also participate… Read full this story

