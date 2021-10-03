Samsung’s third Samsung “Hope School” inaugurated in Bắc Giang

Samsung Vietnam and Korea Food for the Hungry International (KFHI)/Korea cut the ribbon at the third “Samsung Hope School”. — Photo courtesy of Samsung BẮC GIANG — Samsung Vietnam and Korea Food for the Hungry International (KFHI)/Korea on Saturday inaugurated the “Samsung Hope School” at Dinh Hương Village, Hiệp Hòa District, Bắc Giang Province, after the COVID-19 pandemic has eased in the province. Samsung Hope School is "a school after school time" built for about 300 disadvantaged students from Primary to Secondary school age. It has one two-storey classroom building, a welfare building, a multi-purpose building, football field, garage and garden built on a total area of ​​8,100m sq.m. This will also be the place to implement the “Child Development Programme (CDP)” to help students get the opportunity to be trained in computer science, foreign languages ​​and classes to develop specific talents such as music, fine arts, English and Korean languages, as well as experiencing various career-oriented training courses. The “Hope School” in Bắc Ninh has been in operation since 2013 and in Thái Nguyên in 2018. About 1,000 students have been studying and developing at these schools. The school officially started construction in August 2020, and was almost completed in March… Read full this story

