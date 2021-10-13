Saline intrusion may occur earlier in Mekong Delta

Saline prevention sluice gate in Hoả Tiến Communes of Hậu Giang Province’s Vị Thanh city. VNA/VNS Photo Duy Khương MEKONG DELTA – The saline intrusion in the Cửu Long (Mekong Delta) region during this year's dry season would occur earlier and be worse than previous years, warned the Department of Water Resources Management under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment. The level of saltwater intrusion may be approximately at the level of 2015-2016, which saw historic salinity and drought in the region. This forecast was based on the data of water levels in the upper Mekong River's reservoirs, the water resources of the Mekong River, especially the capacity of Cambodia's Tonle Sap Lake, and the tides in the downstream area. According to the data, the capacity of reservoirs in the upper Mekong River was estimated at 65 billion cu.m but by the end of September, the total capacity of reservoirs just reached nearly 70 per cent. At Cambodia's Kratie station, in the first half of the dry season which is from November 2021 to January 2022, the average flow will be only about 5,600 cu.m per second, 20 per cent lower than the same period in 2020-2021, but still higher than the years 2015-2016 and 2019-2020 by 26 per cent… Read full this story

