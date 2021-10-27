Nguyễn Bích Lâm, former General Director of the General Statistics Office. VNA/VNS Photo Trần Việt HÀ NỘI — As the COVID-19 pandemic is gradually put under control, the world continues to suffer inflationary pressure and as the economy picks up, so does the demand for fuel. Nguyễn Bích Lâm, former General Director of the General Statistics Office, talks to Việt Nam News Agency about how surging petrol price will affect Việt Nam’s economy. Why are petrol prices in Việt Nam currently rising? The price of crude oil has gone up 60 per cent this year, yet oil producers do not increase output. The key factor driving up oil prices is that the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has announced it would keep to an initial output plan instead of producing more as called for by major oil consumers like US and India. Additionally, the world is suffering an energy crisis and this year winter is forecast to be bitterly cold, countries have to raise their fuel reserves as well, consequently pushing up petrol prices. In the international oil market, crude oil continued to soar in the morning session on October 21, 2021, after US crude oil reserve suddenly dropped and… Read full this story

Rising petrol price severely affects the economy have 317 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 28, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.