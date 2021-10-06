Returnees from COVID hotspots receive assistance on the way home

Free meals are offered to returnees waiting for COVID-19 tests at a checkpoint in Tháp Mười District, Mekong Delta province of Đồng Tháp. — VNA/VNS Photo Chương Đài ĐỒNG THÁP — Tens of thousands of migrants have left HCM City and other southern localities to return to their hometowns over the past few days after social distancing was eased. For many, the journey was long, but they were supported on the way by local police and voluntary groups. Between October 1 and 5, the Mekong Delta province of Đồng Tháp saw 23,813 people returning from COVID hotspots in HCM City, Bình Dương, Đồng Nai and Long An provinces. The local authorities mobilised forces to manage traffic flow and assist returnees to complete required procedures. Most of migrants going home are factory and construction workers as well as private business owners, who were stuck in HCM City and southern localities during the four months of social distancing. But before they were reunited with their families, workers who had received both vaccine doses had to take COVID tests and spend three days in quarantine before entering Đồng Tháp Province followed by a further 14-day home quarantine. Those who have not been vaccinated must quarantine… Read full this story

