Regulations on Vietnamese citizens going abroad for teaching, learning, scientific research and academic exchange

Illustrative image. HÀ NỘI — The Government has just issued a decree specifying regulations on Vietnamese citizens eligible for going abroad to study, teach, or take part in scientific research and academic exchange. According to Decree 86/2021/ND-CP, those who want to study abroad must have good political and moral qualities; have diplomas, professional certificates, foreign language skills ​​that meet the provisions of the scholarship programme and meet other conditions as required by the programme. They must be approved by the direct management agency if working; meet current regulations on training cadres, civil servants and public employees and regulations of the Party (if they are cadres, civil servants, public employees and party members). They must not have been disciplined or investigated for criminal liability. The decree also stipulates that students funded by the state budget for studying abroad can return to their home countries to practise and collect materials to serve the study programme; may return home, visit relatives in another country (third country) if approved by the competent authority of the host country. Training costs must be reimbursed if the study obligation is not fulfilled. The Decree clearly stipulates the responsibilities of Vietnamese students funded by the state budget. Specifically, they must not drop out of school and must strictly comply with regulations on study time, training level, major, host country and educational institution according to decisions by the competent authorities. They must reimburse training… Read full this story

