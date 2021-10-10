Rapid vaccination and targeted policies key to Việt Nam’s endemic growth

A healthcare worker administers a vaccine for a worker in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ By Mai Hương HÀ NỘI — As the world is transitioning from pandemic to endemic, Việt Nam needs to ensure its vaccination progress and greater adeptness at targeting control measures and support policies to follow suit. Experts predicted COVID-19 could become endemic which means the virus may never go away but we can turn it into something much less threatening like influenza and live with it safely. This is also Việt Nam's priority in the coming months. It is not only people around the world who are tired of the pandemic control measures that have been implemented over the past two years, many governments cannot suffer more lockdowns given their devastating impacts on the economy. Việt Nam's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 6.17 per cent in the third quarter as stringent social distancing in key production areas, especially in HCM City – the country's economic engine – disrupted most economic activities in the last two months. It is the first quarterly decline recorded in the history of GDP statistics since 2000. In its update on ASEAN+3 Regional Economic Outlook 2021 published on October 7, the ASEAN+3… Read full this story

