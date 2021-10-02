Raising the brand value of the Trang An landscape complex

Trang An is a complex of scenic landscapes and historical and cultural heritage sites. The complex consists of the Hoa Lu Ancient Capital, Tam Coc and Bich Dong natural sites that offer boat trips through spectacular caves, and the Trang An ecological site of spectacular limestone areas and rice fields. The site dates back some 250 million years and contains hundreds of valleys and caves. In 2014 it was recognized by UNESCO as a world heritage site. In 2018, the Trang An landscape complex was listed by the US website Insider among the 50 best spots to visit in the world. Annual tourism to the site grew 5.96 percent between 2015 and 2020, with international visitor growth reaching 11.4 percent a year, and tourism revenue increasing by 22 percent a year. In 2017, Ninh Binh welcomed more than 7.5 million visitors, earning a turnover of over VND3.6 trillion. Since then, the province has upgraded tourism infrastructure in both quality and quantity so that by the end of 2019, 653 tourist accommodation establishments offered 7935 rooms, 60 percent more than in 2015. Of those, 60 hotels were rated from 1-4 stars, averaging 13.5 percent growth rate a year. The rapid development… Read full this story

