Quang Ninh maintains COVID-19-free zones for tourism recovery

The province will gradually ease COVID-19 restrictions inside its boundary and only resume tourism activities once it is safe to do so. In October, Quang Ninh will resume some tourism services serving only visitors from inside the province, while applying stringent preventive measures towards a pilot program of welcoming tourists from other localities next month. It is to set up links with its neighbor Hai Phong port city to open safe tours. Under the plan, Quang Ninh will build safe multi-day tours to Tuan Chau island and the three islands of Co To, Van Don and Hai Ha, Mong Cai coastal city, as well as to mountainous communes in the province's Binh Lieu district. Local authorities also encourage overnight tours in Ha Long Bay and closed-loop services. The province will soon join hands with Central Highlands localities that have brought COVID-19 under control to study the launch of 'one route-two destinations' tours in the time to come. The Party delegation of the Quang Ninh People's Committee has been asked to instruct localities and relevant agencies to study plans of setting up points of sale for products in the 'One Commune, One Product' (OCOP) program and OCOP fairs at provincial and… Read full this story

