As reported, the program was launched on August 15. During the two-month program, 21 works passing the preliminary rounds were posted on the contest’s homepage. Diverse in content, they works are about protection and restoration of coral reef ecosystems, protection of the marine environment through reducing plastic pollution, providing marine environment education and development of sustainable livelihoods and reducing overfishing. The organizing panel then selected outstanding works to honor. Accordingly one first, two second and three third prizes, worth VND five million each, VND three million VND each, and VND two million each, respectively, were awarded. Also, the organizers also awarded six prospect awards to individuals and organizations participating in the contest with works of appropriate quality. Other finalists also received meaningful gifts and recognition of participation. At the awarding ceremony, representative of the Directorates of Fisheries Le Tran Nguyen Hung congratulated the winning entries, emphasizing that the contest is meaningful in the context that the fisheries sector is developing a National Program on Fisheries Resource Protection and Development towards 2030. One of the central objectives of the program is to call on more people to participate in and implement co-management initiatives in the protection of marine resources in localities under… Read full this story

“Quang Nam – A flourish blue sea” contest concludes have 299 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at October 16, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.