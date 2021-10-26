Quảng Bình offers COVID-19 testing assistance to Khammouane Province, Laos

Administered COVID-19 vaccines in Việt Nam crosses 75 million mark Hà Nội still faces high risks of COVID-19 outbreaks: expert Just under 4,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday Awareness is key to keeping safe in Hà Nội in the new normal: experts 3,034 new COVID-19 cases in Việt Nam on Tuesday Medical workers of Quảng Bình and Khammouane provinces work together to fight COVID-19. — VNA/VNS Photo QUẢNG BÌNH — The central province of Quảng Bình has sent 11 highly-skilled health workers along with medical equipment to help Khammouane Province in Laos with their COVID-19 testing. Two RT-PCR testing machines, 15,000 testing samples and other modern medical equipment were brought by the medical workers to Laos. Nguyễn Thanh Xuân, deputy director of Quảng Bình Province Department of Foreign Affairs, head of the Vietnamese working delegation to Laos, said due to a large number of infections detected through testing, Quảng Bình Province sent more biological products worth about VNĐ500 million to assist the region. The total value of medical equipment donated to Khammouane is VNĐ2.7 billion. Xuân said the authorities of Khammouane created conditions for the Vietnamese delegation while working in the province. Between October 11 and 25, the Vietnamese medical workers took more… Read full this story

