Programme launched for children ophaned due to COVID-19

Representatives of the HCM Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee and organisations at the launch of a programme to support children whose parents have died of COVID-19. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI The HCM Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee, in coordination with relevant agencies, launched a programme on Sunday to call for assistance for children whose parents have died of COVID-19. Attending the event were Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, First Secretary of the HCM Communist Youth Union Central Committee and representatives of a number of ministries and agencies. The COVID-19 pandemic in Việt Nam has caused more than 19,000 deaths. According to statistics from the Department of Children's Affairs under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and reports of the Departments of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs of 30 provinces and cities, as of October 1, up to 2,091 children and juveniles under 17 have lost their parents, mothers, fathers or caregivers due to the pandemic. The programme aims to mobilise organisations, businesses and individuals to help take care of and support the orphaned children due to the COVID-19 pandemic until the age of 18 in a sustainable way so that they can overcome difficulties and stabilise their lives soon, ensuring conditions for them to develop comprehensively and become useful people in society.

