Private kindergarten owners to sell schools due to COVID-19

Students at a kindergarten in HCM City before all the schools were forced to close due to the COVID-19 outbreak. — Photo courtesy of the HCM City Party Committee HCM CITY — Faced with financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners of many private kindergartens are putting their schools up for sale. The owners of the schools are struggling to pay expenses, including building maintenance and upkeep, interest on loans, as well as the salaries for teachers. Preschool students cannot go to school at this time, nor can they study online like older students, so most private preschools do not have any source of income. Over the past two weeks, Thanh, the owner of a high-quality preschool in Thủ Đức City in HCM City has joined groups on Facebook and Zalo to sell her school. Every month, she has to pay interest and while her landlord has reduced rent by 30 per cent, she still had to spend up to VNĐ100 million (US$4,400), which she can no longer afford. Thanh told Người lao động (Labourers) newspaper that in previous COVID-19 outbreaks, she managed by borrowing money from her family and friends to cover monthly expenses. But during the fourth outbreak, the school was closed for a long time,…

