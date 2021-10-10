The leader made the request when attending an online meeting with voters from the municipal health sector on October 9, urging the city improve its COVID-19 vaccination and treatment capacity. He expressed his deep sympathy to local people on their great sufferings and losses caused by the epidemic in recent days as well as to health workers regarding their hardships in caring for patients. He also appreciated the determination of the city’s authorities and people to overcome difficulties and return to the normal life. On the basis of the city’s economic recovery and reconstruction plan, Phuc agreed with the voters’ proposals on risk control on a broader scale following the city's reopening, vaccine coverage expansion, and measures to minimize the number of deaths. The president also asked the city to coordinate with and support neighboring localities. HCM City should pay more attention to forecasting work, improving the local health sector's response capacity, and staying proactive in responding to any arising situations, he noted. At the meeting, participating voters, who are medical staff at hospitals and health centers, and lecturers of medical universities, presented 21 opinions. In response, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai said the city's plan… Read full this story

President urges HCM City to control risks following reopening measures have 329 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at October 11, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.