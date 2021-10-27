President to attend high-level open debate on U.N. – A.U. cooperation

The President's attendance is made at the invitation of his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta who assumes the rotating Presidency of the U.N. Security Council (UNSC) in October 2021, according to a statement released by the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The debate will take the theme of "Renewing solidarity to successfully deliver peace and security in a changing conflict environment". The Vietnamese leader's attendance at the event manifests Vietnam's role and responsible contributions to enhancing cooperation between the U.N. and regional organisations, following its successes recorded in April 2021 when the country acted as President of the UNSC. Source: VNA

