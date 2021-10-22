President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc  pays tribute to Vietnam Buddhist Sangha leader Thích Phổ Tuệ

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc walks past Most Venerable Thích Phố Tuệ’s casket at the respect-paying ceremony. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on Friday paid homage to Most Venerable Thích Phổ Tuệ, Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS), who died a day prior at the age of 105, at Viên Minh (Rang) Pagoda in Hà Nội's Phú Xuyên District. Writing in the funeral guest book, President Phúc described Most Venerable Thích Phổ Tuệ as a symbol of national unity and religious solidarity. As the head of the VBS, Tuệ has set an example and led the Sangha along the path of "Dharma – Nation – Socialism," he said, adding that the Most Venerable's life has vividly reflected Buddhism's cultural and ethical values in society. Phúc also conveyed his sincere sympathy to the VBS Central Committee and Buddhist monks, nuns, and followers for their loss and urged them to learn from Most Venerable Thích Phổ Tuệ to together build and unite a strong VBS, contributing more and more to national construction and defence. The Most Venerable, who led an 85-year religious life, was also a member of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and head of… Read full this story

