President calls for enhancement of labour skills

A worker at Linh Trung 1 Industrial Zone in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo Hồng Pha HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has sent out a letter calling for the enhancement of labour skills to help the country develop prosperously. In the letter on the occasion of Vietnam Labour Skills Day (October 4), the President wrote that the workforce with high qualifications, skills and efficiency is an invaluable resource and a decisive factor for the development of each nation. On the first days of national independence, President Hồ Chí Minh reminded that Vietnamese people should have knowledge so that they can participate in the process of national construction and cadres must work methodically in addition to working hard. Nowadays, the trend of strong globalisation and international integration and impacts of the Fourth Industrial Revolution are requiring urgency in the enhancement of labour skills, President Phúc wrote, adding that therefore, WorldSkills International had recommended nations to focus on developing skills for labourers via different forms. The Vietnamese Party and State have always paid attention to and actively issued many policies to develop labour skills. In fact, the skilled workforce, especially highly-skilled labourers, have made great contributions to the country's socio-economic development. On… Read full this story

