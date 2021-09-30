Preserving traditional bamboo handicrafts in Yên Bái

Hành’s products have won the favours of many customers, including restaurants and hotels. Photo vov.vn By Đinh Tuấn Modernisation and industrialisation are breathing new life into ethnic minorities in remote Mù Cang Chải District in the northern mountain province of Yên Bái. However, it is also threatening many traditional cultural and economic activities, particularly the local handicraft of bamboo and rattan weaving of the Mông. The ancient craft has waned gradually, disappearing as people pay less attention to preserving it. Many bamboo and rattan products such as wicker baskets, bags and hats that used to be very common in every household are now being dominated by plastic items in markets. Fortunately, Giàng A Hành, a young man from Lao Chải Commune, Mù Cang Chải, is making a contribution to not only restoring and developing but also promoting the bamboo weaving craft as a highly valued cultural feature of the ethnic minority. Hành has a love and determination to recover his ancestors' traditions, and is a successful craftsman making artistic bamboo and rattan woven products for domestic markets, winning the favour of many customers including those from hotels and restaurants in the cities. Giàng A Hành making bamboo and rattan wicker baskets. — VNS Photo Đinh Tuấn After graduating from a… Read full this story

