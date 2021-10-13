Positive signs for year-end car shopping

A salesman introduces a car model to a customer. — Photo kiamotorsvietnam.com.vn HÀ NỘI — Car sales in Việt Nam increased by 52 per cent last month after five consecutive months of decline, showing positive signs for the car market at the end of the year. The Việt Nam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) announced that vehicle sales of its members reached 13,537 last month, up 52 per cent ​​compared to the previous month. The total sales of the entire market of VAMA members reached a total of 188,937 vehicles of all types in the first nine months of this year, a year-on-year increase of 5 per cent. Of which, there were 129,896 passenger cars, a year-on-year decrease of 0.3 per cent; 54,920 commercial cars, up 19 per cent and 4,121 specialised cars, up 56 per cent. Sales reports of companies showed that most of the car sales in the past month witnessed good growth, such as TC MOTOR whose sales grew by 87 per cent or VinFast also grew by 51.4 per cent compared with the previous month. Looking at the sales of automobile brands in Việt Nam last month, TC MOTOR has risen to lead in sales when selling 4,079 cars. The… Read full this story

