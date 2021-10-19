Nguyễn Thị Hà, 39, cleaning her buffaloes in Bản Lầu Commune in the mountainous province of Lào Cai. Photo muongkhuong.laocai.gov.vn LÀO CAI — Nguyễn Thị Hà, 39, is a female farmer from Bản Lầu Commune in the mountainous province of Lào Cai. She would be a typical example of a poor female farmer from the province, but she has successfully started up her own business that has helped her escape the clutches of poverty. Hà is now the owner of a farm with 76 buffaloes, 50 goats, hundreds of poultry and 17 pigs. She also plants two-hectares of cinnamon, tea, 1,200 jackfruit trees and 5,000 banana trees. The entrepreneurial Hà also runs a shop that supplies fertiliser to local residents. She said she earned a profit of about VNĐ2 billion (US$88,000) each year, thanks to the Thịnh Phát Co-operative she and her husband set up in the commune in 2016. The co-operative provides jobs for 14 local labourers with a salary of VNĐ5-9 million ($220-396) each month. Hardworking from the off Hà was born to a poor family in 1982. Her parents struggled to earn a sustainable living through farming. After getting married, she realised that the income from growing rice… Read full this story

Poor female farmer helping other escape poverty through business entrepreneurship have 312 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 20, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.