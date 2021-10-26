PM wants a peaceful, stable environment for ASEAN to focus on prosperous growth

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính addressed the 39th ASEAN Summit on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính wants an environment of peace, security, stability, and cooperation for ASEAN to continue focusing on pandemic response, post-pandemic recovery and regional prosperity. The Vietnamese leader made the statement as he attended the 39th ASEAN Summit held virtually on Tuesday under the Chair of Brunei, with a focus on regional issues. At the summit, PM Chính expressed concerns over the recent complicated developments that have direct impacts on regional stability, putting both ASEAN centrality and the group's reputation on the line in this challenging period. He noted that the core value and strength of ASEAN over the past 54 years had been its solidarity, which means, first and foremost, the grouping needed to continue to remain united and provide assistance for Myanmar, especially when the people’s sufferings are compounded by COVID-19. One of the main priorities for ASEAN right now is to maintain its solidarity and image to handle the ASEAN Community's many issues as well as the bloc's relations with its partners. With regards to the South China Sea, Vietnamese PM stressed ASEAN needed to demonstrate its… Read full this story

