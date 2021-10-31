Vietnam pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 9% by 2030 with domestic resources and could be increased up to 27% with international support. A delegation led by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh today [Oct 31] left Hanoi for the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, the UK until November 3, as part of Vietnam's efforts to contribute to the global pressing issues. Attending COP26 will be more than 30,000 participants, including over 100 state leaders and UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Prime Minister Chinh is expected to continue spreading messages about climate impact and Vietnam's proactive response to climate change. The visit is also an opportunity for Vietnam to seek financial and technological support in strengthening its climate adaptation capacity. Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Oct 31 leaves for COP26. Photo: VGP A responsible member of the international community Vietnam has shown that it's a responsible member of the international through its commitments to climate goals and macroeconomic policies that fuel climate adaptation in the country. The Prime Minister’s participation also marks Vietnam’s efforts in realizing its future climate strategies in the face of post-Covid recovery. Being one of the most dynamic economies in Asia-Pacific… Read full this story

PM to affirm commitments to global issues at COP26 have 314 words, post on hanoitimes.vn at October 31, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.