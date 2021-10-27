PM suggests strengthening ASEAN-US strategic partnership in different aspects

PM Phạm Minh Chính attends the 9th ASEAN-US Summit. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính suggested boosting the ASEAN-US strategic partnership in all three aspects of security, socio-economic recovery and sustainable, inclusive development, while addressing the 9th ASEAN-US Summit that was held via videoconference on October 26. The PM described the active, constructive presence of powers, including the US, as an important factor to ensure peace, cooperation, development and security in the region. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) wants to be fully shared and consulted on arrangements and agreements that would affect the regional balance, thereby avoiding suspicions and maintaining trust, he said. PM Chinh spoke highly of the US's efforts to promote multilateral cooperation and cope with global challenges, especially those regarding the digital economy, green growth and climate change. He thanked the US for its timely and practical assistance to ASEAN member countries, including Việt Nam, in the COVID-19 fight. The PM suggested the US help ASEAN improve its early-warning capacity for medical emergencies, and called on US firms that produce vaccines and treatment drugs to quickly fulfill vaccine contracts with ASEAN countries, including Việt Nam. It is necessary to enhance cooperation in… Read full this story

