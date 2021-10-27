PM suggests strengthening ASEAN – U.S. strategic partnership in different aspects

The PM described the active, constructive presence of powers, including the U.S., as an important factor to ensure peace, cooperation, development and security in the region. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) wants to be fully shared and consulted on arrangements and agreements that would affect the regional balance, thereby avoiding suspicions and maintaining trust, he said. PM Chinh spoke highly of the U.S.'s efforts to promote multilateral cooperation and cope with global challenges, especially those regarding the digital economy, green growth and climate change. He thanked the U.S. for its timely and practical assistance to ASEAN member countries, including Vietnam, in the COVID-19 fight. The PM suggested the U.S. help ASEAN improve its early-warning capacity for medical emergencies, and called on U.S. firms that produce vaccines and treatment drugs to quickly fulfill vaccine contracts with ASEAN countries, including Vietnam. It is necessary to enhance cooperation in reviving trade and investment flows, creating optimal conditions for businesses to return to each other’s markets, he said, proposing the U.S. further assist the ten-member bloc in narrowing development gaps and connecting regions. For security "hot spots" like the East Sea, PM Chinh said constructive approach and responsible behaviour play an important… Read full this story

