PM starts trip for COP29, visits to UK, France

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (first, right) landed at Prestiwick airport on October 31 morning (local time), starting his trip for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) and a working visit to the UK at the invitation of his counterpart Boris Johnson. VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chinh landed at Prestiwick airport on Sunday morning (local time), starting his trip for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) and a working visit to the UK at the invitation of his counterpart Boris Johnson. During his stay from October 31 to November 3, the leader is scheduled to address the conference and have bilateral meetings with leaders of countries, international organisations and funds, and others. His participation in the conference will extend a strong message on a responsible, proactive and active Việt Nam that is joining hands with the international community in settling global challenges on climate change; and demonstrates determination, efforts as well as difficulties and challenges facing Việt Nam in coping with the phenomenon. The PM's visit to the UK will help consolidate the political trusts and further deepen multi-faceted cooperation; thus making the bilateral relations… Read full this story

