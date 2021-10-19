PM praises frontline medical workers for sacrifice in the fight against COVID-19

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has a meeting with representatives of COVID-19 frontline medical forces on Monday. —VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Party and the State always acknowledge the contributions and sacrifice made by frontline medical forces in the fight against COVID-19, said Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính yesterday at a meeting with representatives of the forces nationwide. He said that frontline medical workers are an important force along with the military, police and others in combating the pandemic. Those who made outstanding contributions deserve to be honoured, he said. Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam said many of those meeting the PM took on double tasks – being a doctor and a manager. The frontline medical forces are not only military medics, police officers, nurses, students and volunteers who help doctors at hospitals but also nuns and even recovered patients. They have taken on duties similar to those of doctors. "All medical forces have made extremely noble sacrifices and extraordinary efforts. The biggest reward for them is public recognition. Our fight against COVID-19 has not stopped. I hope we will continue in this spirit," Đam said. According to Minister of Health Nguyễn Thanh Long, following the call from Party General Secretary… Read full this story

