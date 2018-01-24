PM meets Indian President on ASEAN – India summit sidelines

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Indian President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo: VNA) At the meeting, both leaders said they are pleased with robust growth of Vietnam – India traditional ties and comprehensive cooperation since the bilateral relationship was upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership in September 2016. They praised the organization of meaningful events throughout the Vietnam – India friendship year 2017, which marked 45 years of diplomatic relations and 10 years of strategic partnership between the two countries. These events contributed to boosting public understanding on the relationship and bilateral collaboration across sectors, they said. Lauding Vietnam’s coordination role in ASEAN – India ties, President Ram Nath Kovind stressed Vietnam is an important pillar in India’s Act East Policy. He vowed to make stronger efforts in promoting the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership based on outcomes of their 45-year diplomatic relations. PM Phuc stated Vietnam’s consistent diplomatic policy always treasures ties with traditional friends like India. Both sides agreed to frequently organise high-ranking delegation visits between their parties, governments and parliaments, and exchanges between localities and people. They said defence-security engagements will be boosted toward greater effectiveness, while economics and trade partnerships will be promoted toward a bilateral… Read full this story

