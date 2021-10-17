PM highlights the need to overcome labour supply chain disruptions

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính speaks at the meeting. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính called for more efforts to bring workers back to factories and restart production quickly and safely. The Prime Minister made the statement on Saturday, presiding over a meeting on the working relations between the Government and the Việt Nam General Confederation of Labour for 2021 and orientations for the next year. Confederation President Nguyễn Đình Khang said that in the first nine months of this year, amid the complex development of the COVID-19 pandemic, the trade union has been working with Government and firms in the fight against the pandemic and caring for workers affected. To date, it has provided nearly VNĐ16 trillion to more than 19 million people and workers according to Resolution 68/NQ-CP; delivered support of about VNĐ38 trillion from the Unemployment Insurance Fund to nearly 13 million employees and nearly 390,000 employers (according to Resolution 116/NQ-CP). Trade unions at all levels have supported union members and employees with a total amount of more than VNĐ5.5 trillion. Government agencies and the labour confederation have also co-operated in supporting labourers in many other areas, such as taking care of union members and employees during the Lunar New Year; making policies and laws related to workers, labour and… Read full this story

