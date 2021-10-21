PM asks to strengthen management of buying medical supplies

Thống Nhất General Hospital, in Đà Nẵng City, receives new medical equipment in COVID-19 pandemic period. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has asked for strengthened management over the purchase of medical supplies and equipment. The request was sent to ministries, provincial and city people’s committees, as well as steering committees for COVID-19 prevention and control, to improve the effectiveness of pandemic prevention and control activities. The Government Office's Official Dispatch No. 7668 dated October 20, 2021 stated that the Government has issued many resolutions, while the Prime Minister has directed and requested ministries, authorities of localities and agencies to strictly comply with regulations on buying and using medical equipment, biological products for testing, drugs and vaccines to prevent and combat the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring effectiveness and avoiding waste and losses. The Prime Minister has requested ministries, Government's agencies, people’s committees of provinces and cities to be proactive in mobilising capital sources and effectively using financial resources, and have specific plans to purchase equipment, biological products for testing, vaccines and drugs to effectively serve pandemic prevention and control activities. Localities were ready to respond to any possible COVID-19 outbreaks in the area, prevent the disease from spreading on a large scale, and recover socio-economic development. The… Read full this story

