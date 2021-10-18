Officials putting a part of Hùng Sơn town, Lâm Thao district in quarantine. — VNA/VNS Photo PHÚ THỌ — Authorities of Phú Thọ Province have recorded 38 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the province from October 13 to 92, according to the provincial Department of Health. The initial infection source has not been discovered. To combat the outbreak, Phú Thọ province has enacted a wide-scale testing programme. 1,000 medical workers from 12 medical facilities were mobilised to test people in the areas of Việt Trì City, Lâm Thao and Phù Ninh districts, discovering 112 suspected cases. All suspected cases are subjected to quarantine at home, while they await their RT-PCR test results. The province ordered related authorities to move all new cases to the province's field hospitals, as well as enacting temporary lockdowns and quick tests for related areas. According to a new document published on October 17 by Phú Thọ province on preventing COVID-19 community transmissions, all mass gathering events in Phú Thọ are cancelled; and cinemas, disco halls, karaoke bars, internet cafés, gaming centers, spas are closed. People can only order takeaways in restaurants and food stalls. All schools and universities in Việt Trì City and Lâm Thao District are closed and classes… Read full this story

Phú Thọ province deploys wide-scale testing after recording 92 cases in 5 days have 294 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 18, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.