Phú Quốc to welcome international tourists with vaccine passports in November

The Hòn Thơm Cable system will welcome international tourists with “vaccine passports” coming to Phú Quốc Island during the first phase of reopening. — Photo courtesy of thanhnien.vn HCM CITY — Kiên Giang Province People's Committee on October 21 issued a pilot plan to welcome international tourists using “vaccine passports” to Phú Quốc Island beginning November 20. The plan aims to gradually restore the international tourism market, ensure security in tourism activities, and contribute to socio-economic development targets set for 2021. The People's Committee of Kiên Giang Province requests all international tourists to have a vaccine passport and strictly comply with epidemic prevention measures in Việt Nam. At least 90 per cent of the population and workers in Phú Quốc have to be fully vaccinated in order to be ready to welcome international guests in the future. The pilot plan will be implemented in two phases within the course of six months. Specifically, from November 20, a number of charter flights will go to Phú Quốc for authorities to test the process of picking up and serving guests. Based on the experience, authorities will then evaluate the plan's feasibility, make adjustments if necessary, and follow the official roadmap from December 20 onwards. During the first phase from December… Read full this story

