Accordingly, over 300 displayed images and documents highlight the great contributions of the generations of our fathers and grandfathers to the cause of national construction and defense. This was part of practical activities in celebration of the 70th Vietnam Wounded Soldiers’ and Martyrs’ Day (July 27), aiming to popularize the heroic traditions of the Vietnamese people and Party. Via the exhibition, the organizing panel wanted to send a message of peace and friendship of the Vietnamese people to the world. During the event, the General Department of Logistics also presented gifts to 5 martyrs' families and former soldiers in Con Dao Island. The exhibition will run till July 27. Translated by Minh Anh
- 2nd BRICS media photo exhibition opens in Cape Town
- Photo exhibition held in Cairo to mark China's reform and opening up
- Feature: Photo exhibition in London commemorates WWI Chinese Labour Corps
- Argentine photo exhibit stirs memories of 1994 bombing attack on Jewish center
- Xinhua Photos of the Day (Nov. 7)
- Xinhua photo of the day (Nov. 8)
- Xinhua Photos of the Day (Nov. 10)
- Jade Goody's ex shares heartbreaking throwback photo to mark her 38th birthday
- Brookline Veterans Day 2019: What's Open, What To Know
- Hanoi's Old Quarter to host Heritage Day celebrations
Photo exhibition to mark the Day for Martyrs and Wounded Soldiers opens have 192 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at October 3, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.