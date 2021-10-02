People travel on Cộng Hòa Street after HCM City relaxed social distancing measures on October 1. VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Tình HCM CITY — People travelling in HCM City must show a QR code from the mobile app VNEID for online health declarations and from either the Y tế HCM (HCM City Health) or Sổ sức khỏe điện tử (Electronic Health Records) apps that certify vaccination or recovery from COVID-19, according to the city Department of Transport. These apps are being used until the mobile PC-COVID app, which is now in the beta stage, is officially launched. The PC-COVID app will cover many functions such as online health declarations, contact tracing, and users' information on vaccinations and recent COVID-19 tests from other existing apps in Việt Nam. If no QR codes are available, people travelling in the city can show papers that certify vaccination or recovery from COVID-19 within the last six months. The department will allow buses to resume operating based on travel demand in each area from October 5. Taxi companies can register 20 per cent of their total vehicles for use and tourist transport companies can register 30 per cent of their total vehicles for use. Transport companies with vehicles transporting under nine people and using IT apps are allowed to register 10 per cent of their total vehicles for use. Also allowed… Read full this story

People travelling in HCM City must show QR code, or paper certifying vaccination or COVID-19 recovery have 308 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 2, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.